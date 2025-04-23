Tamil Nadu bans mayonnaise made from raw eggs over public health concerns

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Government has issued a statewide ban on the production, storage, distribution, and sale of mayonnaise prepared using raw eggs, citing significant public health risks.

The prohibition, effective from April 8, will remain in force for one year under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006), a Tamil Nadu gazette notification stated.

Mayonnaise has become a staple addition to street food varities and dishes like Shawarma and grilled and tandoori non vegetarian items.

According to the notification, mayonnaise made with raw eggs poses a high risk of foodborne illnesses due to potential contamination by harmful bacteria such as Salmonella typhimurium, Salmonella enteritidis, Escherichia coli, and Listeria monocytogenes.

These pathogens, commonly associated with improperly handled eggs, can cause severe gastrointestinal infections and other health complications.

The Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug administration noted that routine inspections revealed widespread non-compliance among food businesses, including improper preparation, storage, and handling of raw egg-based mayonnaise. Such lapses increase the likelihood of microbial growth, endangering consumer safety.

All food establishments—including restaurants, catering services, and retailers—must immediately halt the use, sale, or distribution of raw egg-based mayonnaise. Violators will face stringent penalties, including fines, license cancellations, or legal action under the Act.

The Food Safety Department will conduct statewide inspections to enforce compliance. Consumers are advised to exercise caution and verify ingredients when purchasing mayonnaise-based products.