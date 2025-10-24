Tamil Nadu: Bank directed to pay Rs 30,000 to consumer

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a public sector bank to pay a sum of Rs 30,000 to an aggrieved consumer for causing deficiency in service, sources said on Thursday.

Karthikraja, the victim and complainant, from Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district, who maintained a savings account in the bank and was using an ATM card for cash withdrawal.

When the victim used his ATM card to withdraw money from a kiosk, which is located within the limits of Thoothukudi South police, he received an SMS on his cell phone that cash had been debited.

After checking his bank account, he was disappointed since no money was credited to his account. The dejected Karthikraja then complained about this issue with the bank staff, saying that the ATM did not dispense the cash. The complainant was informed that cash debited from his account would be returned in a day or two.

However, his wait ended in vain, and he had sent a legal notice to the bank, but there was no response. The victim then filed a case with the Commission seeking action. After examining, the President of the Commission Chakravarthy and its Members, Sankar and Namachivayam, directed the bank to pay Rs 20,000 to the complainant for causing him mental agony and deficiency in service and a compensation of Rs 10,000 towards the cost of expenses, sources said