Tamil Nadu auto drivers urge RTOs to revise fares, warn of protest

CHENNAI: Drivers affiliated to the Federation of Auto and Call Taxi Driver Unions on Tuesday submitted petitions at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the State as a mark of protest and to press for action on long-pending demands, including revision of auto-rickshaw fares, action against private registered cars plying for commercial purposes, and banning of bike taxis.

Federation of Auto and Call Taxi Driver Unions president and Urimai Kural Union general secretary A Zahir Hussain criticised the DMK government for not addressing their key demands even after four years in power.

“Previous transport commissioners regularly held talks with unions and resolved several issues. For instance, when lifetime tax was imposed on maxi cab vehicles, it was former commissioner Shanmugasundaram who intervened and allowed the payment in four instalments after discussions with the unions,” he pointed out.

The union leader also highlighted that former officials had engaged in a dialogue with companies like Ola and Uber to address drivers’ grievances, a proactive approach missing in the current administration. “But, the current transport commissioner has not initiated any talks. If the government does not take action on our demands, we will lay siege to the state assembly on April 23 when the demand for grants for the transport department is taken up for debate,” Hussain stated.