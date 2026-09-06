Tamil Nadu Assembly to discuss Thrissur accident, decision on compensation likely: Minister S Rajesh Kumar

The accident happened late on Friday night when a car carrying eight people, including students of an engineering College from Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu hit the rear of a parked lorry on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam.

Speaking to reporters here, the Tourism Minister said that it was a sorrowful incident.

"This is a very sorrowful incident for me. The (Keralam) government intervened, conducted the post-mortem here and handed over the bodies. The Tamil Nadu government has been informed," he said.

As the TN Assembly is currently in session, details of the incident and the government's next steps for the affected families would be reported in the House on Monday, he said.