Tamil Nadu Assembly to discuss Thrissur accident, decision on compensation likely: Minister S Rajesh Kumar

THRISSUR: Tamil Nadu Assembly would discuss the road accident in this district that claimed eight lives and a decision on compensation for the bereaved families would be taken, Tamil Nadu Minister S Rajesh Kumar on Sunday.
The accident happened late on Friday night when a car carrying eight people, including students of an engineering College from Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu hit the rear of a parked lorry on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam.
Speaking to reporters here, the Tourism Minister said that it was a sorrowful incident.
"This is a very sorrowful incident for me. The (Keralam) government intervened, conducted the post-mortem here and handed over the bodies. The Tamil Nadu government has been informed," he said.
As the TN Assembly is currently in session, details of the incident and the government's next steps for the affected families would be reported in the House on Monday, he said.
Asked whether compensation would be announced by the Tamil Nadu government, Kumar said a decision would be taken after gathering details about the victims and the circumstances of the accident.
"In the case of such an accident, how they came here, how it happened, after gathering all this information, the government will definitely take action," he said.
Asked about the lack of warning boards and poor maintenance on the National Highway, where road work is under way, Kumar said several works were being carried out in coordination with the National Highway authorities.
"Road work is ongoing here as well. Our wish is that such incidents should never happen," he said.
"Regarding this incident where lives were lost, we are expressing our sorrow. Either way, they are students from our Tamil Nadu. So, for everyone, as the Tourism minister, we express our deep condolences to all the families," he added.