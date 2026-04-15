Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: How to cast your vote, polling time, what to carry and avoid

If you’re voting this time, here’s a quick and easy guide to help you on polling day.
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink while casting vote
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink while casting votePTI
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CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu heads to the Assembly elections, voters across the State are preparing to take part in the democratic process. If you’re voting this time, here’s a quick and easy guide to help you on polling day.

Voting date and timings in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Polling in Tamil Nadu is expected to be held in a single phase.

Polling date: April 23, 2026

Polling time: 7 am to 6 pm

Voters are advised to visit their polling booth early to avoid long queues, especially during peak hours.

How to cast your vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

The voting process is simple and takes only a few minutes:

*.Go to your assigned polling station

*.Show your identity proof to officials

*.Your name will be verified in the voter list

*.Your finger will be marked with indelible ink

*.Move to the voting compartment

*.Press the button on the machine next to your chosen candidate

*.Confirm your vote through the display slip

*.Exit the polling booth

*.Make sure your name is on the electoral roll, as voting is not allowed otherwise.

What to carry for voting in Tamil Nadu

You need to carry at least one valid identity proof:

*.Voter ID card

*.Aadhaar card

*.Passport

*.Driving licence

*.PAN card

*.Any government-approved photo ID

*.Even if you don’t have a voter ID card, you can still vote using other accepted ID proofs if your name is listed.

What to avoid on polling day

To ensure smooth and fair voting, avoid the following:

*.Carrying mobile phones into the voting compartment

*.Wearing clothes or accessories linked to any political party

*.Taking photos or videos inside the booth

*.Engaging in political discussions near polling stations

*.Bringing restricted or suspicious items

*.Following these rules helps maintain order at polling centres.

Tamil Nadu
voter ID
Vote
Government ID Proof
Valid ID proof
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026

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