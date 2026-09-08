Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts Bill for MLAs' car allowance

The Bill was subsequently passed by the House on Monday. Prior to the revision, MLAs received a total monthly salary and allowances of around Rs 1.05 lakh, including compensatory, telephone, and constituency allowances, among other benefits. Following the latest revision, their total monthly salary and allowances will increase to around Rs 2.05 lakh.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan introduced the Bill in the House. The legislation follows the Chief Minister's announcement in the Assembly on August 19, 2026, that a vehicle would be provided to every MLA to help them effectively serve the public and discharge their constituency-related duties.