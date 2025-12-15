Tamil Nadu: Aspirants queue up at headquarters to buy poll papers

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Monday began distributing expression of interest application forms to party functionaries aspiring to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections, with a large number of cadre showing keen interest on the very first day.

Application forms are being issued at the party headquarters in Royapettah from December 15 to December 23. Party functionaries from across Tamil Nadu arrived at the headquarters to obtain the forms by submitting a demand draft of Rs 15,000.

Several senior leaders and former ministers collected application forms on the opening day. Former ministers SP Velumani, Jayakumar, Gokula Indira, KP Munusamy, Valarmathi, Dindigul Srinivasan and Natham Viswanathan obtained forms both for themselves and on behalf of the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The distribution of forms comes ahead of the Assembly elections, which are expected to be held alongside elections in Puducherry and Kerala. Party sources said the move marks the formal start of the candidate selection process within the AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters, Jayakumar expressed confidence that the AIADMK would emerge victorious in the Assembly elections. Responding to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark that the AIADMK resembled a train without an engine, Jayakumar said the party was functioning like a bullet train.

He also reiterated his long-standing association with the Royapuram constituency, stating that he would never abandon the people of the area and would continue to contest elections only from Royapuram.

On the issue of re-inducting leaders who had earlier left the party, Jayakumar said the decision would be taken by the party leadership at the appropriate time.

Party leaders said the enthusiastic response on the first day reflected the confidence among cadres as the AIADMK prepares for the upcoming electoral battle.