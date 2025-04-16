MADURAI: The 61-day annual ban on deep-sea fishing along the east coast of Tamil Nadu came into force on April 15.

The ban, enforced by the government through the Fisheries Department, is aimed at facilitating the breeding of fish and the conservation of fish stock in marine ecology.

Mechanised boat fishermen were instructed not to venture into the sea to avoid disturbance caused by trawlers to marine life during the breeding season. The entire fishing fleet at Thoothukudi fishing harbour remained anchored.

However, the restrictions would not be applicable to the fishermen relying on country boats, who would continue fishing as usual.