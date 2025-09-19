Tamil Nadu: Angry over affair, Assam woman stabs husband to death with 2 knives; surrenders

CHENNAI: Angry at her husband for continuing an affair despite repeated warnings, a 31-year-old woman from Assam took two kitchen knives and stabbed him repeatedly in Oragadam on Thursday night. The man died on Friday, and the wife, who surrendered after the incident, was arrested on charges of murder.

Farida Begum divorced her first husband and married Imran (32) two years ago, and the couple has been living in Oragadam since then. Recently, she came to know that Imran was involved with another woman and reportedly warned him several times.

While Begum was cooking on Thursday night, an argument broke out between them, during which Imran allegedly said he was free to continue the relationship. Enraged by this, Begum picked up two kitchen knives and stabbed him repeatedly in the abdomen.

Imran ran outside seeking help but collapsed on the road. Neighbours rushed him to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Meanwhile, Begum surrendered at the Oragadam police station soon after the incident.

Imran died around noon on Friday, after which the police arrested her for murder, and she was remanded in judicial custody.