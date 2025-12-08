Tamil Nadu and Denmark sign intent statement to deepen cooperation in clean energy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, through the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited, and the Danish Energy Agency have signed a Joint Statement of Intent to expand cooperation in renewable energy policy, institutional capacity building and the adoption of emerging clean energy technologies.

The collaboration marks a significant step in accelerating Tamil Nadu’s clean energy transition by drawing on Denmark’s globally recognised expertise in renewable energy development, particularly offshore wind, and its experience in policy design and regulatory frameworks. The statement outlines the shared commitment of both organisations to support the State’s goal of creating a sustainable and integrated renewable energy ecosystem.

According to officials, the agreement will also serve as the basis for a potential Government-to-Government arrangement, subject to the required approvals. Initial joint activities between TNGECL and the DEA will begin immediately.

The partnership aims to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s renewable energy policy frameworks, including the development of integrated and consolidated policies, best-practice knowledge sharing, and technical inputs on repowering, micro-siting and energy banking.

It will also focus on supporting emerging clean energy technologies through joint exploration of policy tools and contracting models, early-stage support mechanisms for offshore wind and innovative procurement approaches such as Contracts for Difference.

To advance wind development in the State, the two agencies will undertake long-term feasibility assessments of onshore and offshore wind resources, cost trajectory and risk factor studies, and alignment with Tamil Nadu’s industrial capabilities and supply chain strengths.

Under the roles defined in the statement, TNGECL and TNEB will provide strategic direction, facilitate inter-departmental data access and review analytical findings for future policy formulation. The Danish Energy Agency will offer technical expertise, organise capacity-building programmes, workshops and peer exchanges, and promote continuous knowledge sharing between the institutions.

Officials said the partnership reinforces Tamil Nadu’s commitment to building a resilient and sustainable green energy landscape supported by global collaboration and innovation.