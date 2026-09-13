Tamil Nadu: All eyes on Left set to reveal by-poll stance today

The CPM state committee will meet in Tiruchy at 10.30 am on Sunday, while the CPI will announce its decision at a press conference in the afternoon after its state committee meeting.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the party’s state executive committee held a detailed discussion on the political approach to be adopted in the two constituencies on Saturday. Since an important political decision had to be taken, the matter would be placed before the state committee for approval, he said.

The CPM's final decision would be announced by 2 pm on Sunday.