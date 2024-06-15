Tamil Nadu Agriculture minister announces Rs 78 cr special Kuruvai package for delta farmers

CHENNAI: State agriculture minister M R K Panneerselvam on Friday announced a Rs 78 crore special Kuruvai package to support delta farmers owing to the delay in opening Mettur dam for Kuruvai cultivation on June 12 this year.

Attributing the delay in opening Mettur Stanley reservoir for delta irrigation on scheduled June 12 this year to delayed monsoon and low storage in the Mettur Dam, Panneerselvam said that Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued orders to provide a Special Kuruvai Package for Rs 78.67 crore to protect the delta farmers, prioritizing farmers' welfare and fulfilling the expectations of Kuruvai cultivators.

The special package would consist of 2,000 metric tons of Paddy seeds worth Rs 3.85 crore covering one lakh acres, Rs 40 crore subsidy for mechanized paddy seeding for one lakh acres at Rs 4,000 per acre, Rs 62.50 lakh each for administering Zinc Sulphate and Gypsum over 25,000 acres to address micronutrient deficiency in Kuruvai cultivation.

Delta farmers would also be supplied quality seeds at 50% subsidy, and liquid biofertilizers and micronutrients at 50% subsidy for 10,000 acres to increase crop harvest capacity would also be a part of the special package.

The special package announced by the agriculture minister also comprises a Rs 7.52 crore component to provide 442 different agricultural equipment, including mechanized weed removal machines, mechanized tillers, seeding and harvesters.

Panneerselvam also announced that about Rs 24.50 crore would be allocated by the state government to provide jobs under MNREGA to compensate job loss suffered by agricultural labourers in the delta region.

Altogether, the chief minister has issued orders to undertake various works at Rs 78.67 crore under the special Kuruvai package.