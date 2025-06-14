Tamil Nadu: Agricultural worker injured in wild boar attack

CHENNAI: An agricultural coolie was attacked by a wild boar at Kumbakonam on Friday and he was rescued by the forest officials and admitted to the hospital.

While Selvaraj (63), an agricultural worker of Anakudi Pettai near Kumbakonam went to water the field, a wild boar appeared suddenly and chased him. The shocked Selvaraj tried to escape but was attacked by the animal, and he sustained severe injuries.

On hearing the noise, the public, along with the forest staff, chased away the animal and rescued Selvaraj and rushed him to the hospital. Kumbakonam forest ranger Ponnusamy, forester Madhan Raj and others visited Selvaraj and consoled him.

The farmers appealed to the forest officials to initiate a permanent step to curb the wild animal menace in the region.