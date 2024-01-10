Begin typing your search...

Tamil Nadu AG Shunmugasundaram resigns

The report further stated that Shunmugasundaram has informed the Tamil Nadu government and the Chief Minister about his resignation. Further, he has decided to practice law privately.

Tamil Nadu AG Shunmugasundaram resigns
R Shunmugasundaram

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram announced his resignation from the post. He has decided to step down due to personal reasons, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The report further stated that Shunmugasundaram has informed the Tamil Nadu government and the Chief Minister about his resignation. Further, he has decided to practice law privately.

During 1989-1991 DMK regime, Shunmugasundaram served as Additional Criminal Lawyer. In the 1996 to 2001 regime, he served as the State Public Criminal Prosecutor. He served as a Rajya Sabha member from 2002 to 2008.

When the DMK came to power in 2021, Shunmugasundaram was appointed as the Advocate General of the government.

