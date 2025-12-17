Tamil Nadu: ADW teachers’ federation to hold statewide protest on December 29

CHENNAI: Claiming that the State government has ignored their pressing demands over the years, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Teachers – Warden Federation has announced a statewide protest on December 29.

The members of the federation had placed a set of demands to the higher officials of the department and to M Mathiventhan, the Minister of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare.

“We’ve placed a set of demands to the minister and officials of the department at several instances, but there has been no action taken so far in the last four years. Also, due to work overload and mental stress, a ADW hostel warden Mahendran in Mayiladuthurai died by suicide on December 10. Even to that officials have not paid heed,” lamented a member of the federation. “To get our issues resolved and prevent any untoward incident, we wrote to the State government on Monday and announced a protest if our demands are not met.”

Some of the requests are: filling up over 2,000 teacher and warden vacancies in the department, over 650 cleanlinee workers should be brought into regular pay scale, crediting food bills for hostels for pending five months in 2025 and for financial year 2017-18. Additionally, the federation has called to investigate the violations regarding the promotions of graduate teachers and have called to initiate action against the erring officers.

Some of the other requests include filling 1,000 vacancies of cleaners, cooks and guards in boarding schools and tribal hostels and inquiry into the alleged irregularities by the TN Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (Tahdco) officials in maintenance and repair of 535 hostels.

Speaking to DT Next, an office-bearer of the federation said, “The Nallosai app, installed to track hostel admission and regulation two years ago, has failed. Due to the failure of the biometric system, there is a situation where it’s not possible to confirm the attendance of students residing at the hostel.”

He added that due to faulty machines, students’ food fees are deliberately withheld by higher officials. “We request the higher officials and the minister to thoroughly pay heed to our requests and take appropriate steps. If not, the issues will deepen, with staff ultimately bearing the impact,” he stated.