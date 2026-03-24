Tamil Nadu: Adoption of EVs surge in urban centres, two-wheelers lead chart

Data from the VAHAN portal, tabled in the Lok Sabha on March 19, 2026, show a clear increase in EV adoption between 2023 and 2025, with urban and industrial districts such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Tirupur and Salem accounting for a significant share of total registrations. The growth trend is visible across categories, though at varying speeds.

Electric two-wheelers continue to dominate the EV landscape, forming the bulk of registrations across the state. Chennai saw registrations rise from 13,630 in 2023 to 15,395 in 2025, while Coimbatore nearly doubled from 7,737 to 14,265. Tirupur recorded a sharp increase from 5,530 to 12,230 during the same period. Even smaller districts such as Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi reported steady gains, underlining the widespread appeal of two-wheelers due to their affordability and ease of use.