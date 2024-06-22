Tamil Nadu: Action plan for prevention of antimicrobial resistance on the anvil

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu drug control department is working on the prevention of anti-microbial resistance (AMR) in the State, and will hold a meeting with the stakeholders to decide on an action plan.

Additionally, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have prepared the draft action plan on containing AMR in their respective States.

As per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, one of the key programmes under the plan is to create awareness among farmers on limiting the use of antibiotics in poultry, aquaculture and livestock to overcome AMR. Another programme is also planned to reduce the overuse of antibiotics by the public for minor ailments.

Senior officials from the State Drug Control department said that AMR was a growing challenge and a threat to public health as it could lead to loss of lives too. “AMR limits the use of antibiotics, antivirals and antifungal medications in intensive care as they don’t act upon the bacteria, viruses or fungi responsible for the infection. This can result in the death of critically-ill patients as it reduces the treatment options and medication usage in the ICU care,” an official said.

The action plan will focus on creating awareness among the public, increasing the surveillance on the sale of medications, intensifying the measures for prevention and control of infections along with the State Health Department.