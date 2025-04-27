Tamil Nadu: Abandoned mines to become agroforestry, eco-tourism spots

CHENNAI: Abandoned mines in Tamil Nadu will get a new lease of life as the state Environment and Climate Change Department has decided to restore barren mines as eco-tourism and agroforestry spots.

Thangam Thennarasu, minister for Finance, and Environment and Climate Change departments, announced in the House that the government will convert abandoned mines, especially the ones in Madukkarai in Coimbatore, into productive, biodiversity spots.

"The intention behind the project is to improve biodiversity, increase groundwater levels and reduce pollution. An allocation of Rs 10 crore has been made for the project, which can also improve the livelihoods of local communities," he said.

Sanjeevi Hill in Rajapalayam will also be restored by replacing alien plant species with native varieties to support Rajapalayam’s carbon-neutrality target. In another announcement, the minister said as many as six water bodies in Rajapalayam and 20 streams linking those water bodies will be restored at Rs 16 crore to increase the climate resilience of the town.

The minister also announced that a climate education movement will be taken up at Rs 24 crore, and under the movement, the department will conduct competitions and support environment clubs in schools.

The department will implement a project to prevent plastic waste from entering oceans through rivers. "Under the TN-SHORE (Tamil Nadu Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy) initiative, interceptors will be installed in one of the rivers in Chennai using the World Bank fund as a pilot project, which will be implemented at Rs 4 crore. Also, centres to collect discarded fishing nets will be opened in all the 14 coastal districts at Rs 1.75 crore," the announcement said.

Above all, TNPCB will implement a scheme to monitor vehicular emissions remotely. The project will be implemented in select toll plazas on a pilot basis.