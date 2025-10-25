Tamil Nadu: 81,000 vie for RTE; admission ends on Oct 31

CHENNAI: School Education Department secretary B Chandra Mohan has announced that the final phase of RTE enrollment will begin from October 30, with over 81,000 applications across the State in 7,700 schools.

"A total of 7,717 schools across the State have registered under the Right to Education (RTE) quota. 81,927 students have applied for LKG, 89 students for class one under the 25% reservation mandated by the RTE Act for the academic year 2025–26," the official said.

Eligible children will be admitted to schools that do not require a draw of lots on October 30, and on October 31, 2025, admissions will be made in schools where the number of applications exceeds available seats, the official added.

"After completion of this process, all selected children will be officially tagged under the RTE quota in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal," he said.

He reminded parents and schools that no tuition or admission fees may be collected from RTE-eligible children, and that any fees already collected must be refunded within seven working days.

Chandra Mohan said that district monitoring committees and the State helpline will be available for assistance and grievance redressal. "The State government reiterates its commitment to every child's constitutional right to free and compulsory education and to conducting the RTE 25% admission process in a transparent, equitable, and child-centred manner across the State," he added.