Tamil Nadu: 5 cyber criminals detained under Goondas Act

CHENNAI: The State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre (SCCIC), the investigating body of the Tamil Nadu Police's Cyber Crime Wing headquarters, has detained five major cyber offenders under the Goondas Act for their organised role in large-scale cyber fraud and cyber slavery-related offences, which affect the financial security of citizens.

The Cybercrime headquarters did not name the offenders. However, it said that two of them were mule account aggregators from Rajasthan handling the financial gain of the organised cybercrime and facilitating the movement of funds outside the country. The other three offenders are key recruiting agents in human trafficking for cyber slavery, who lured vulnerable youth with fake overseas job offers, transported them to foreign locations, and forced them into committing online fraud.

"In 2025, 48 cyber offenders were detained under the Goondas Act. Last year, 35 were detained under the Goondas Act, including 13 cyber offenders from other states," an official release stated.

Sandeep Mittal, ADGP, Cyber Crime wing, appreciated the SCCIC team for the successful detention of five cyber offenders under the Goondas Act. If you suspect you have been targeted or have fallen victim to any cyber fraud, immediately report the incident via the toll-free helpline 1930 or by registering a complaint online at www.cybercrime.gov.in.