Tamil Nadu: 35-year-old daily wage worker electrocuted

TIRUCHY: A daily wage worker from Kumbakonam was electrocuted on Thursday. Sources said, Mahendran (35), a daily wage worker from Karuppur near Kumbakonam, used to collect empty bottles during his free time and earn money.

On Thursday, while Mahendran went to Vikkiravandi bypass in search of empty bottles, he accidentally touched a live wire and soon he was electrocuted.

On seeing him falling, the onlookers rescued him and rushed him to Kumbakonam GH, where he was declared dead. Kumbakonam Taluk police registered a case and are investigating.