Tamil Nadu: 3 involved in mule account ops held

The police seized 26 bank passbooks, 18 mobile phones, 77 ATM cards, 18 cheque books and 60 SIM cards from them.

According to the police, the main accused, J Faraskhan (23) of Ramanathapuram, a Visual Communication graduate, acted as a second-level agent who converted the money into US dollars before it was sent abroad as part of an “ID running” operation.

Madurai Superintendent of Police N Devanathan said, “This online fraud operates in multiple layers involving many people, but criminals involved in different layers have bare-minimum communication.”

The modus operandi is as follows: Cyber criminals who cheat people through various online frauds immediately transfer the money to different bank accounts through agents.

These agents immediately withdraw the money from these accounts, convert it into dollars through another network and send it back to the cyber scammers, Devanathan said.