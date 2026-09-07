Dirty cops used ‘mule’ account to route bribe money

The Coimbatore DVAC earlier this week booked P Irulappan (41), former CSCID sub-inspector, and R Praveen Kumar (40), a private individual, in connection with the alleged bribery racket.

A former CSCID head constable, V Rajkumar, who was also named as an accused, died in October 2021.

The DVAC alleged that the bank account and ATM card in Praveen's name were effectively controlled by Irulappan to receive and conceal illegal monthly payments. The account had a balance of Rs 5.74 lakh on August 26, 2021.

Irulappan allegedly told investigators that Rs 1.5 lakh belonged to Praveen, while the remaining amount represented "mamool" collected from transporters and others.