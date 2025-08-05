Tamil Nadu: 280 SI-manned police stations to be upgraded

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at improving the quality of criminal investigations and public service delivery, the Tamil Nadu Government has approved the immediate upgrade of 280 police stations from Sub-Inspector (SI) led to Inspector of Police (Inspector) led stations.

This decision, announced by the Chief Minister and formally ordered by the state government, follows a detailed proposal from the Director General of Police (DGP)/Head of Police Force.

Currently, 424 of the state's 1,366 Taluk Police Stations are manned by Sub-Inspectors and fall under a Circle Inspector. As per existing norms, serious crimes like murder, multiple death accidents, robbery, and dacoity must be investigated only by an Inspector of Police.

With the state's growing population, the incidence and reporting of these grave crimes are also increasing. Circle Inspectors, each responsible for an average of 23 stations, are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of serious cases requiring their investigation.

This excessive workload directly impacts the thoroughness and effectiveness of criminal investigations, potentially hindering justice.

To address these challenges and fulfil the Chief Minister's announcement, the government has sanctioned the upgrade of 280 out of the 424 SI-manned stations. These stations will now be led by an Inspector of Police (Law and Order).

The move will create 280 new Inspector posts, providing crucial promotion opportunities for Sub-Inspectors who have been stagnating in their current ranks for extended periods.