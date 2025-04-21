Tamil Nadu: 27 compassionate grounds appointees among 52 new recruits for transport corporations

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Monday handed over appointment orders to 52 individuals, including 27 persons appointed under compassionate grounds, at the Secretariat.

Of these, 25 were newly selected assistant managers who cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and will now join various state-run transport corporations. These appointments cover key functional areas such as law and accounts.

The new recruits have been distributed among Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation's divisions in Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and the State Express Transport Corporation. Each unit receives a mix of legal and accounting professionals to support operations.

In addition, 27 candidates received appointment orders under the government's compassionate grounds scheme. These individuals, who are family members of transport employees who died during service, have been appointed as conductors in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation. The appointees include 18 women.

The event was attended by senior officials, including K Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department, T Prabhushankar, managing director of MTC and other senior officers from the State's transport undertakings.