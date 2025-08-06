Tamil Nadu: 230 centres planned to conduct NEET and JEE coaching

CHENNAI: Preparations have begun to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) coaching for state government school students across all districts.

Every year, medical aspirants studying in government schools were given free NEET coaching to crack the competitive test to get MBBS admissions in medical colleges.

Accordingly, this year also, it was planned to give free coaching not only for NEET but also for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Sources from the School Education Department said that it was planned to set up about 230 training centres across the State so that all the medical aspirants and students interested in joining IITs.

The training will be provided for the students on Saturdays at the high-tech labs, which were established in the high and higher secondary schools across the State.

It will be ensured by the respective headmaster of the school that postgraduate teachers are appointed on a rotational basis to provide training in these centres.

These labs will also provide information about career options for the students in other higher education institutions, like engineering and polytechnic streams.

Sources further added that the commencement of NEET and JEE training will be announced shortly after confirming the training centres, which have adequate facilities.