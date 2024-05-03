Tamil Nadu: 22-year-old pregnant woman slips and falls off Kollam Express train, dies

CHENNAI: A 7-month pregnant woman died on Thursday after she accidentally slipped and fell off a train at Virudhachalam on Thursday evening. The 22-year-old woman, identified as Kasthuri, wife of Suresh Kumar from Sankarankovil, was travelling in the Kollam Express and slipped off the train when it between Ulundurpet and Virudhachalam.

Kasthuri's kin immediately pulled the safety chain in the adjacent compartment, making the train stop midway. They then got off the train and ran towards the spot where she had fallen but they couldn't find her.

Then the train left from there and arrived at the Virudhachalam railway station. Kasthuri's relatives reported the incident to the railway police. Immediately, the police who were on security duty there, started searching for her.

Police found Kasthuri dead a kilometre away from Ulundurpet.

A Daily Thanthi report stated that Suresh Kumar, 25, is working as an employee in a private company in Chennai while Kasthuri was a nursing graduate from Trisulam. The couple had gotten married nine months ago.

Their relatives had planned to attend the temple festival held at Suresh's native place Melaneezithanallur on Saturday and hold Kasthuri's baby shower there the following day.

Kasthuri, Suresh, and their relatives were travelling in the S-9 coach of Kollam Express. When the train had arrived at Ulundurpet area around 8 pm, Kasthuri felt nauseous and went to the wash basin in the compartment along with the relatives. While vomiting, she tripped and fell off the train, and died, the investigation revealed.