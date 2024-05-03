Kollam Express tragedy: Kin of pregnant 22-year-old woman blame alarm chain dysfunction for her death

CHENNAI: Relatives of 22-year-old Kasthuri who died after slipping off a train blamed dysfunction of the alarm chain for her death.

The seven-months pregnant Kasthuri had slipped and fell off a train between Ulundupet and Virudhachalam on Thursday evening. Feeling nauseous, she had stepped out to the wash basin area with her relatives and was vomiting when she suddenly slipped and fell off the train.

Immediately, her relatives grabbed hold of the alarm chain in the box in their compartment and pulled it. But the train did not stop. That's when it came to light that the chain was not working.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: 22-year-old pregnant woman slips and falls off Kollam Express train, dies

They then ran to the S-8 compartment and grabbed the alarm chain there. It was then that the train finally came to a halt stopped. By that time, the train had travelled 8 kilometres from the spot where Kasthuri had fallen down.

Kasturi's relatives alleged that the pregnant woman could have been saved if the train had stopped immediately.

Meanwhile, Southern Railways has ordered an inquiry into Kasthuri's death. Trichy Railway Division officials too will conduct an investigation as her death falls under Trichy division. Virudhachalam Railway Police has recommended an RTO inquiry into Kasthuri's death as she had only been married for nine months.

A Daily Thanthi report stated that Suresh Kumar, 25, who works as an employee in a private company in Chennai and Kasthuri, a nursing graduate from Trisulam, had gotten married nine months ago. Their relatives had planned to attend a temple festival at Suresh's native place Melaneezithanallur on Saturday and hold Kasthuri's baby shower there the following day. Kasthuri, Suresh, and their relatives were travelling in the S-9 coach of Kollam Express on Thursday.