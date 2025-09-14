Tamil Nadu: 2 youth die in head-on bike collision near Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Two youths riding triples on a bike were killed after their two-wheeler collided head-on with another motorbike at Vaiyavoor in Kancheepuram on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Harish (23) and Nirmal (24). Harish, a resident of Somanathapuram near Uthiramerur, worked at a scrap shop on Vaiyavoor-Kancheepuram road. On Saturday night, after work, Harish picked up his friends, Nirmal and Santosh, on his bike and the trio was riding towards Kancheepuram when the accident happened.

Police said that their bike collided with another two-wheeler driven by Venkatesan of Vaiyavoor. The occupants on both bikes were thrown to the ground, and Harish was killed on the spot.

A passerby who noticed the injured alerted the authorities, after which Nirmal, Santosh, and Venkatesan were moved to the Kancheepuram GH, where Nirmal succumbed without responding to treatment.

Santosh and Venkatesan are in a critical condition, police said.

Kancheepuram Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.