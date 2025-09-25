Tamil Nadu: 2 men get life imprisonment for murder

CHENNAI: Third Additional District Sessions Court in Tirunelveli convicted two men of murder and sentenced each of them to life imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, a dispute between two groups of the same community over temple land led to the murder of Perumal Samy (29) of Rastha in 2014. In the wake of the incident, Manur police filed a case and the trial was conducted.

After examining the witnesses, Judge A Robinson George found the accused Raja Babu (35) and Murugan (50) guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan commended the exceptional efforts of Rural SDPO Ragupathi Raja, Inspector Chandrasekaran, the Manur Police team, and then Inspector Balamurugan (now Madurai City) for their meticulous investigation, as well as Public Prosecutor Soorasankara Vel for skillfully arguing the case in Court.