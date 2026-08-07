Tamil Nadu: 19,000 cusecs inflow lifts Mettur level by 2 ft in two days

As of Thursday morning, the water level at the Stanley Reservoir stood at 75.43 feet, against its full reservoir level of 120 feet. The dam was receiving an inflow of 19,119 cusecs, while around 1,500 cusecs was being released from the reservoir.

The inflow into the dam began to increase on Tuesday night. The water level climbed from 73.02 feet on Tuesday to 75.43 feet on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the rising river flow has prompted authorities to step up safety measures along the Cauvery banks. Police personnel and Fire and Rescue Services teams have intensified patrols in vulnerable areas to prevent accidents.