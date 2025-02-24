Tamil Nadu: 1,000 Mudhalvar Marundhagams to sell medicines at subsidised price

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated 1,000 'Mudhalvar Marundhagams' (chief minister's pharmacies) to make medicines available at subsidised rates across the State.

The inauguration was followed by Health minister Ma Subramanian’s visited to a dispensary in Velachery.

This is the first phase of the programme, and of the 1,000 pharmacies launched by the Cooperation Department, half will be run by cooperative societies and the other half will be operated by pharmacists.

As many as 762 types of medicines—generic and others--will be made available at around 75 pc reduced cost at the pharmacies.

The chief minister had earlier said that these pharmacies would reduce the burden of medical expenditure on the public. More such pharmacies will be opened across the State," he added. The pharmacies are also expected to provide employment opportunities to 1,500 BPharm and DPharm graduates, besides providing business opportunities to qualified pharmacies.

Generic medicines worth Rs 1.50 lakh have been provided as a subsidy to all the Chief Minister's Pharmacies run by entrepreneurs. Additionally, branded medicines, surgical materials and other medicines, including Indian medicines, worth Rs 1.5 lakh have been provided through the Tamil Nadu Consumer Cooperative Federation.

Senior officials from the state Health Department said that though patients at government hospitals are given free medication, those treated at private hospitals require regular medications. Given the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases, drugs from private pharmacies add to their medical expenditure. Such patients can benefit from the Chief Minister's pharmacies, as generic medicines will be available at an affordable cost at these pharmacies," said the official.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said, "The government should take steps to increase the number of such medical stores and ensure the availability of rare and important medicines."