'Tamil is not just a language, but a culture, civilisation and identity', says CM Vijay

Drawing an analogy, Vijay said every individual had a separate name and people would turn when their particular name was called. "But when someone calls out 'Tamil, Tamil', all of us turn and look. How can Tamil Nadu remain silent when the Tamil language is pushed backwards?" he asked.

He said Tamil represented the life and sentiments of the people and had survived for centuries, even as several other languages of the world had disappeared.

"The Tamil Thai Vazhthu is an identity of the Tamil language. It should have the first place in our State. It is a song that speaks about the multifaceted character of India. This is our State's right," the Chief Minister said.

Vijay also said singing Tamil Thai Vazhthu first did not go against the Constitution of India or the unity of the country.

"There is no need for a debate over singing Tamil Thai Vazhthu first. It is a common identity of Tamils. It does not differentiate us; it unites us," he said.