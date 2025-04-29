Tamil Film Producers Council sues FEFSI for disrupting film shoots

CHENNAI: The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has approached the Madras High Court seeking legal action against the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and its 23 affiliated associations, accusing them of unlawfully halting film productions and causing financial losses.

Justice K Kumaresh Babu issued notices on Tuesday directing FEFSI to respond by May 7 to TFPC’s plea for an interim injunction against the alleged “non-cooperation” strike.

Representing TFPC, advocate Krishna Ravindran stated that the council, established in 1979, advocates for Tamil film producers’ welfare, while FEFSI, a trade union registered in 1926, represents workers across film production stages. Both entities have historically signed a MoU, with the latest agreement from March 2022 still active.

However, TFPC alleges that FEFSI recently collaborated with the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) and issued a circular on n April 2 urging its affiliates to cease work for TFPC members. FEFSI accused TFPC of backing a rival union, Tamil Nadu Thiraipada Thozhilalargal Sammelanam, allegedly endangering 25,000 workers’ livelihoods.

Ravindran denied TFPC’s involvement, asserting that the new union was formed by technicians disgruntled with FEFSI. He claimed FEFSI exploited the situation to “hold TFPC members to ransom”, by halting productions since April 8.

The council sought a court declaration nullifying FEFSI’s April 2 directive, enforcement of the 2022 MoU, and an interim injunction against the strike.