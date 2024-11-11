Tamil cinema’s loss: PM, CM condole veteran actor Delhi Ganesh’s death

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, MoS L Murugan and various leaders on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran actor Delhi Ganesh.

In separate statements, PM Modi and CM Stalin expressed their deep anguish and grief over Delhi Ganesh’s unfortunate death.

Dubbing Ganesh as an illustrious film personality, Modi said, “He was blessed with impeccable acting skills. He will be fondly remembered for the depth he brought to each role and for his ability to connect with viewers across generations. He was also passionate about theatre. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Also Read: In memoriam | Delhi Ganesh (1944-2024): The funny man who made Nagesh his fan

Lauding Ganesh’s screen presence, Stalin said Delhi Ganesh’s performances in more than 400 films are such that people watch them over and over even today. He had made his mark not only on the silver screen but also on the small screen, he noted.

“His demise is a loss to the film industry as he played many of the longest-lasting comedy and supporting roles in the history of Tamil cinema. I express my deepest condolences to the friends from the film industry and to his bereaved family,” he said.

Stalin also recalled Delhi Ganesh’s role in his father and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s “Ilaignan” movie.

In a message, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan expressed his condolences to Delhi Ganesh’s family and friends.

Also Read: Delhi Ganesh: A versatile actor and his iconic roles in Tamil cinema

BJP state president K Annamalai, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and other leaders also expressed their condolences.

Actor Delhi Ganesh died in Chennai on Saturday night. He was 80 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.