Delhi Ganesh: A versatile actor and his iconic roles in Tamil cinema

CHENNAI: Delhi Ganesh, a veteran actor with over 400 films to his credit, began his career in an unlikely setting: the Indian Air Force.

His passion for cinema led him to join the Dakshina Bharat Nataka Sabha in Delhi, where his performances caught the attention of legendary director K Balachander. In 1977, Balachander introduced him in Pattina Pravesam, and thus began his journey in Tamil cinema.

Known for his expertise in portraying character roles, Delhi Ganesh quickly became a beloved figure in Tamil cinema. He was named 'Delhi' Ganesh by Balachander himself, owing to his theatre background in New Delhi.

Here are five must-watch films showcasing his memorable performances:

Avvai Shanmugi (1996): Delhi Ganesh played the role of Sethuraman Iyer alongside Kamal Haasan, Gemini Ganesan, Nassar, and Nagesh. His comedic timing added to the film’s charm.

Sindhu Bhairavi (1985): In this K Balachander film, Delhi Ganesh played the character Gurumoorthy, balancing comedy in the first half and emotion in the second.

Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989): In this classic starring Kamal Haasan, Delhi Ganesh portrayed Francis, bringing depth to a villainous role, proving his versatility.

Aaha (1997): In this film directed by Suresh Krishna, he portrayed the role of Ganesan, the heroine’s father, delivering a performance that blended humor with sentiment.

Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990): In this hit film, Ganesh played Palakkad Mani Iyer, father to one of Kamal Haasan’s characters, showcasing his ability to add humor through his distinct accent and expressions.