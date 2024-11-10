Begin typing your search...

    Delhi Ganesh: A versatile actor and his iconic roles in Tamil cinema

    In 1977, Balachander introduced him in Pattina Pravesam, and thus began his journey in Tamil cinema.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Nov 2024 2:24 PM IST
    Delhi Ganesh: A versatile actor and his iconic roles in Tamil cinema
    X

    Delhi Ganesh 

    CHENNAI: Delhi Ganesh, a veteran actor with over 400 films to his credit, began his career in an unlikely setting: the Indian Air Force.

    His passion for cinema led him to join the Dakshina Bharat Nataka Sabha in Delhi, where his performances caught the attention of legendary director K Balachander. In 1977, Balachander introduced him in Pattina Pravesam, and thus began his journey in Tamil cinema.

    Known for his expertise in portraying character roles, Delhi Ganesh quickly became a beloved figure in Tamil cinema. He was named 'Delhi' Ganesh by Balachander himself, owing to his theatre background in New Delhi.

    Here are five must-watch films showcasing his memorable performances:

    Avvai Shanmugi (1996): Delhi Ganesh played the role of Sethuraman Iyer alongside Kamal Haasan, Gemini Ganesan, Nassar, and Nagesh. His comedic timing added to the film’s charm.

    Sindhu Bhairavi (1985): In this K Balachander film, Delhi Ganesh played the character Gurumoorthy, balancing comedy in the first half and emotion in the second.

    Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989): In this classic starring Kamal Haasan, Delhi Ganesh portrayed Francis, bringing depth to a villainous role, proving his versatility.

    Aaha (1997): In this film directed by Suresh Krishna, he portrayed the role of Ganesan, the heroine’s father, delivering a performance that blended humor with sentiment.

    Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990): In this hit film, Ganesh played Palakkad Mani Iyer, father to one of Kamal Haasan’s characters, showcasing his ability to add humor through his distinct accent and expressions.

    Delhi Ganesh
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick