Tambaram reeling under poor sanitation & health infra, Edappadi calls for protest on Dec 16

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced that the party will organise a demonstration in West Tambaram on December 16, condemning what he described as the DMK government’s complete failure in providing basic civic amenities and maintaining essential healthcare services.

He said this collapse in civic administration had pushed residents of Tambaram, a major hub of the Greater Chennai Metropolitan area, into severe hardship and placed thousands at serious risk.

In a statement, he listed several issues affecting the region. He alleged that the government had hiked property tax by 100 per cent for residential buildings and 150 per cent for commercial establishments, burdening already distressed households and traders.

EPS also criticised the construction of a Rs 110 crore government hospital in Tambaram Sanatorium, claiming that the facility lacked adequate doctors, nurses, drinking water supply and sanitation staff. As a result, he said, the hospital remained unfit for patient care despite its scale and cost.

Further, he accused the administration of allowing major ponds in Tambaram to deteriorate into open sewage pits, turning them into breeding grounds for disease and exposing residents to health risks.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition, RB Udayakumar, will lead the protest. Palaniswami urged the public to speak out against what he called the DMK government’s failure in civic governance in Tambaram.