Tambaram, Bengaluru trains to take detour via Vizianagaram from Aug 7

CHENNAI: Several long-distance trains operating between Tamil Nadu, Kerala and eastern India will be diverted via an alternate route next month due to non-interlocking and yard remodelling work underway at Sambalpur station in Odisha.

The diversions will affect select services scheduled between August 7 and 14. Trains that normally run through the Sambalpur division will be rerouted via Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Naraj Marthapur, Angul, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

Among the impacted trains are Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express and its return service, scheduled to leave from August 7-14. Tambaram-Jasidih Superfast Express departing on August 9, and its return leg on August 13, will also follow the diverted route.

Other services to be rerouted include the Tatanagar-SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express (August 8), the SMVT Bengaluru-Tatanagar Express (August 11), and the SMVT Bengaluru-Hatia Express (August 12).

The diversion will affect passengers boarding from stations such as Tambaram, Katpadi and Jolarpettai in Tamil Nadu.