Take over Thoothukudi British-era mill, government told

MADURAI: The British-era spinning mill, which was established a century ago by the Harvey brothers in the Port city of Thoothukudi, has been lying idle. Production came to a standstill two months ago for some reason, and the subsequent situation has rendered thousands of workers jobless.

The ancient building, hailed as a landmark of Thoothukudi, still stands tall and strong today, facing the sea along the Beach Road. But lack of reinvestment and waning interest among stakeholders left the mill, which everybody knew was once a treasure and a legacy, in a sorry state now.

“Currently, the problem for the like-minded people and the working class is how to preserve the industrial harmony of the past and the history of Thoothukudi, while some business-minded individuals are trying to convert it into a habitable property, Minnal Amzath, district president, All India Central Council of Trade Union, Thoothukudi, told DT Next.

Initially, the mill (originally Madura Coats), which came into existence in the 1880s in Thoothukudi, was known as ‘Coral Mill’ since it was built mostly with corals, a marine organism.

When the manufacturing plant was booming with the logistic support of VO Chidambaranar Port from 2011, it provided sustenance to nearly two thousand workers directly.

It has a long history, he said, recalling the deeds of VOC, the son of Thoothukudi soil, who led an organised strike in support of the demands of the mill workers in Thoothukudi.

More importantly, it was the first of its kind massive agitation by the workforce in India. After highlighting the legacy of its industrial past, he made an earnest appeal to the State government to take up this ancient spinning mill and continue its operation.

While the government is focusing its attention on foreign direct investments in the manufacturing sector and establishing new industrial units to boost the industrial economy, the same government could come forward and take up this spinning cotton mill in Thoothukudi, he requested.

“If not, the government should declare it as a ‘historical monument’ and preserve its value,” he said.