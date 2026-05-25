Take call after consulting all parties: Left, VCK

In separate statements, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and CPI state secretary M Veerapandian stressed the need for a united political and legal response to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s rights over the Cauvery waters.

Thirumavalavan said the Cauvery issue was a Statewide and emotionally sensitive matter concerning the people of Tamil Nadu and, therefore, all stakeholders should be consulted before any decision is taken. He said the State government’s stance should evolve after discussions with all parties represented in the Assembly.