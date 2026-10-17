Madurai: Youth loses Assam Rifles job over fake case, Madras HC seeks action on cop

“The act of the investigating officer is nothing but falsification of public record before the Court of law,” observed Justice P Murugan, directing the Commissioner to file an action taken report within three months. The court also quashed the FIR against the petitioner, Sivaganesh.

The SS Colony police, Madurai, had registered the case on December 27, 2020, alleging that Sivaganesh possessed 270 grams of ganja, a small quantity under the NDPS Act, in 27 small packets. The offence carried a maximum punishment of one year, attracting a one-year limitation period for taking cognisance under Section 468 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

However, Sivaganesh learnt of the case only in May 2022, when the Assam Rifles rejected his job application because of the pending criminal case. He then approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR.