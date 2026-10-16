Sexual assault accused dies at police station in Madurai

MADURAI: A 40-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter died after collapsing at the Madurai Town All-Women Police Station, where he had been summoned for inquiry into the case on Thursday (October 15).
The police rushed him to the Government Rajaji Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The deceased, Rajkumar, worked as a labourer at a dyeing unit in Madurai.
His daughter, a Class X student, was admitted to the hospital after she fell ill, police said.
During the examination, doctors found that the girl was six months pregnant and alerted the police.
During the subsequent inquiry, she allegedly told the police that her father had sexually assaulted her.
Summoned for questioning, Rajkumar suddenly collapsed at the police station, a police source said. Preliminary investigation suggested that he might have consumed poison.