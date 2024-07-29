Syndicate meeting of Anna University discuss "multi-payrolls" in affiliated colleges

CHENNAI: Amid an NGO in the city levelling series of allegations in the affiliation process of private engineering colleges to Anna University that more than 300 full-time faculty members found to be in the payrolls of more than one college, the university's syndicate was meeting held on Monday.

University sources said that the meeting, which was attended by the syndicate members including vice chancellor R Velraj and Pradeep Yadav, who was recently appointed as higher education department secretary, discussed the issue of "multiple employment" and sought strict action against those involved in the irregularities. The members also demanded that "criminal" action should have been taken against the colleges, which was have indulged in the offence.

In addition, the syndicate representatives also urged the probe committee, which was constituted to look into the irregularities, should complete the investigation as soon as possible.

With Egmore legislator I Paranthamen having already filed a case in a court that the appointment of the university's registrar was illegal since it was done without the approval of the syndicate, the members decided to further escalate this matter by consulting the legal experts and would discuss further in the next meeting.

The meeting, which was over by around 5 pm, also discussed approving several schemes, which had been pending for a long time, sources added.

In addition, the gathering also discussed about the appointment of new vice chancellor of Anna University since Velraj's tenure will be over in August.