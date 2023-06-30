Sylendra Babu bids farewell to TN Police, appeals everyone to become leaders

CHENNAI: In his farewell message to the 1.3 lahks strong police force in the State, outgoing Head of Police Force (HoPF), DGP (retd) C Sylendra Babu appealed to police officers to behave in a polite and friendly manner with the public and use the criticism against the force to rectify the shortcomings, even if they are blown out of proportion, many a time.

"Police officers should be physically and mentally sound and have to learn constantly to attain leadership qualities. Every personnel and officer of Tamil Nadu Police should conduct themselves in such a manner that they are leaders, " Sylendra Babu's message stated.

The outgoing DGP highlighted the achievements of the state police force in the last two years and thanked the officers and personnel for their cooperation.

"From tackling the rumors (during the guest worker issue) to clamping down on hooliganism and reducing movement of narcotic substances in the state and deploying modern policing techniques, I am amazed by the professionalism on display by each and every one of you, " Sylendra Babu's farewell message read.

A farewell parade was held in honour of Sylendra Babu at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore in which his successor, Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner of Police, Chennai, Sandeep Rai Rathore and other senior police officers were in attendance.

"Sylendra Babu has been an influencer in the society and inspired many youngsters to join the police department, " Sandeep Rai Rathore said.

Principal Secretary to Government, P Amudha too heaped praise on the outgoing DGP for his inspiring conduct throughout his career and his social media reach, which he used to reach out to a lot of youngsters.