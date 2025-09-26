SVe Shekher hails CM Stalin as leader for all, vows to campaign for Stalin ‘lifelong’

CHENNAI: Actor-politician SVe Shekher on Friday announced that he would campaign in support of Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin during the 2026 Assembly elections, describing it as his "lifelong duty to stand behind a noble friend and leader."

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat after participating in a government event here, Shekher said, "From now on, I will always stand behind my dear friend, Chief Minister MK Stalin. It is my lifelong duty. In the upcoming Assembly polls, I will campaign wholeheartedly for the DMK."

Refuting allegations that the DMK discriminates against certain communities, Shekher said such claims were politically motivated. "From the moment the Chief Minister began calling himself a leader for all, he has truly lived up to that promise," he asserted.

Earlier, Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated, through video conferencing, the renaming of Mandavelipakkam 5th Cross Street as SV Venkataraman Street, in honour of veteran stage artist and Tamil Nadu's first television serial producer, SV Venkataraman, the father of Shekher. Members of Venkataraman's family, including Shekher, attended the event.

Expressing gratitude, Shekher recalled that Stalin had recently attended one of his stage plays and appreciated his work during his father's centenary celebration. "My father was a close friend of the Chief Minister and contributed immensely to society, donating over 86,000 units of blood and engaging in several social service activities. This honour is a lifetime recognition for our family," he said.

Taking a jibe at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay, Shekher said, "Vijay has no real understanding of politics. The crowds he draws are not votes. Politics is not cinema; one must serve 24/7, not just appear on Saturdays. The 2026 election will teach him what politics and elections truly mean."