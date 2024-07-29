Suspense continues on Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi’s stint

CHENNAI: With just two days left for his tenure to end, suspense is continuing about Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s future in the State Raj Bhavan. While many here opine that his tenure would be extended considering his ‘effectiveness’ in taking on the DMK regime in power, there are also speculations that the Centre-ruling BJP could be looking at a new face.

The Centre had appointed and transferred nearly a dozen Governors in several states and Union Territories, including appointing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s close confidant K Kailashnathan as the Lieutenant Governor of neighbouring Puducherry. Earlier, Jharkhand Governor and senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu CP Radhakrishnan was handling the affairs there as additional charge.

While the notification issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan late on Saturday included several key states, including politically significant Maharashtra, opposition-ruled Telangana and Jharkhand, and strife-torn Manipur, the suspense over Tamil Nadu is continuing.

In the present political scenario where Governor’s utility is judged on the basis of her/his ability to take on the regime in states ruled by opposition parties – from Tamil Nadu and Kerala to Delhi and West Bengal, examples of this are numerous – Ravi has been performing ‘well’ in taking on the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government.

Recently, Ravi had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, which triggered speculations that the Centre would soon decide on whether or not to extend his tenure.