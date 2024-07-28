IAS officer K Kailashnathan appointed Lt Governor of Puducherry

CHENNAI: K Kailashnathan, a senior IAS official known as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s close confidant since 2006, was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Union Territory.

Kailashnathan, popularly known in the power circles as KK, served in Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office as Chief Principal Secretary for 18 years. He held the post even after retirement in 2013, after getting multiple extensions in the last 11 years. He finally left service in June.

During Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, KK was considered his eyes and ears.

Kailashnathan is originally from Kerala's Vadakara, but grew up in Ooty where his father worked in the Postal Department. He also pursued his post-graduation in chemistry at the University of Madras before entering the Civil Service.

Among the other gubernatorial appointments made by President Droupadi Murmu which the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced late on Saturday night was shifting Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who was also holding additional charge of Telangana, as the new Governor of Maharashtra, succeeding Ramesh Bais.

Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been shifted to Assam with the additional charge of Manipur, while Gulab Chand Kataria was moved from Assam to Punjab replacing Banwarilal Purohit. Anusuiya Uikye has been the governor of Manipur since February last year.

Other Governor appointees are former Deputy CM of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma (Telangana); Om Prakash Mathur (Sikkim); former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Jharkhand); Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde (Rajasthan); Ramen Deka (Chhattisgarh); and CH Vijayashankar (Meghalaya).