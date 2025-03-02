Suspended central government staff, priest held in Rs 1.4 cr job scam in Tiruttani

CHENNAI: The job racket wing of the city police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a 52-year-old woman – a suspended central government staff – and a temple priest, from Tiruttani, for conning government job aspirants to the tune of Rs 1.4 crore by promising them jobs as bailiffs, office assistants, and drivers at Madras High Court.

The arrested persons were identified as TN Hemalatha (51) and N Iyappan (42). Police highlighted that Hemalatha, the central government staff under suspension, was arrested in 2021 for a similar crime. After being released from prison, she joined hands with her long-time friend Iyappan and orchestrated the job racket, police said.

Investigations revealed that the woman conducted bogus interviews on the High Court campus and gave fake appointment orders to some of them.

CCB registered a case based on a complaint from V Anbarasu (35) of Tiruvallur. Anbarasu, in his complaint, stated that the accused duo had collected money from 31 others, including him from Tiruvallur, and cheated them.

The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.