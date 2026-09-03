Suspects snatches gold chain from govt teacher near Vandalur, held in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: Ten days after a government school teacher was robbed of her gold chain by a man near Vandalur, Tambaram City Police have arrested the accused, Karthick Raj (29) from Virudhunagar, a driver from Virudhunagar. Immediately after snatching the gold chain, Karthick had escaped to his hometown, police said.
On August 22, around 5 pm, the victim, Lebanon Rachael Devaselvi (51) was returning home after census work when Karthick intercepted her near the Vandalur Railway Bridge, snatched the 7-sovereign chain, and fled the scene through the railway track.
Tambaram City Police formed special teams to apprehend him and recover the stolen property. “During the course of investigation, the Special Team traced his movements through CCTV footage, public transportation records, and other technical evidence,” an official release said.
Police traced him from Mudichur, boarding a bus in which he purchased a ticket through UPI to his stay at the Tambaram railway station for over an hour and then his travel to the Vandalur railway station, where he targeted the victim. After committing the offence, Karthick left the area and later proceeded to Virudhunagar, police said.
“The Special Team corroborated his movements from 1 pm to 7 pm. Nearly 40 CCTV cameras installed in buses, railway stations, and other locations were monitored and analysed,” the release stated.
After sustained investigations, police arrested Karthick, and recovered the stolen property from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.