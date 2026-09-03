Suspects snatches gold chain from govt teacher near Vandalur, held in Virudhunagar

On August 22, around 5 pm, the victim, Lebanon Rachael Devaselvi (51) was returning home after census work when Karthick intercepted her near the Vandalur Railway Bridge, snatched the 7-sovereign chain, and fled the scene through the railway track.

Tambaram City Police formed special teams to apprehend him and recover the stolen property. “During the course of investigation, the Special Team traced his movements through CCTV footage, public transportation records, and other technical evidence,” an official release said.

Police traced him from Mudichur, boarding a bus in which he purchased a ticket through UPI to his stay at the Tambaram railway station for over an hour and then his travel to the Vandalur railway station, where he targeted the victim. After committing the offence, Karthick left the area and later proceeded to Virudhunagar, police said.