Suspecting fidelity, man guns down wife in Coimbatore, then himself in Kerala

COIMBATORE: A 52-year-old man gunned down his wife with a country-made pistol at Pattanam in Sulur here over family issues on Monday morning. He then drove to his village in Palakkad district of Kerala and shot himself to death there.

Police said Krishnakumar, a native of Palakkad and residing in Coimbatore, allegedly suspected the fidelity of his wife Sangeetha, 46, and often fought with her. On Monday morning, there was a heated argument between them over the issue which turned out to be fatal.

Krishnakumar, who was employed in Malaysia, had returned recently and was working as a tourist guide in Coimbatore, while Sangeetha worked as a coordinator at a private kindergarten school in Saibaba Colony. The couple had two girl children aged 16 and 13.

Krishnakumar; Sangeetha

“After their two children went to school, Krishnakumar broke into a quarrel with Sangeetha and in a fit of rage, he gunned her down with his licensed pistol. He then took out his car and drove to his native Vandazhi village in Palakkad. There he informed his family of the murder of his wife and ended his life too by shooting himself with the pistol,” police said.

On receiving information, the Kerala police rushed to the spot and retrieved his body. They also shared information with their counterparts in Coimbatore on the murder.

On being informed by the neighbours, Sulur police rushed to the Lakshmi Nagar at Pattanam and removed the body of Sangeetha to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Palakkad police recovered the country-made pistol from the house of Krishnakumar and are investigating.

The seized pistol



